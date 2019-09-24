Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd and Asian Hotels (North) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2019.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd lost 19.92% to Rs 95.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd crashed 12.50% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd tumbled 12.21% to Rs 11.22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2329 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd corrected 10.86% to Rs 31.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 821 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd pared 10.82% to Rs 103.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 498 shares in the past one month.

