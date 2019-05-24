Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 52.49% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.49% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.85% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 14.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.008.42 -52 14.8520.00 -26 OPM %-1.00-21.73 -2.36-3.30 - PBDT0.54-1.61 LP 2.020.78 159 PBT0.53-1.63 LP 1.970.71 177 NP0.58-1.19 LP 1.510.73 107

