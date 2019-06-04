Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit declines 88.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.76% to Rs 4.71 croreNet profit of Thakkers Developers declined 88.91% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.76% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 220.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.51% to Rs 18.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.7114.17 -67 18.4128.11 -35 OPM %4.4626.46 -20.219.53 - PBDT0.326.75 -95 2.303.96 -42 PBT-0.086.26 PL 0.752.20 -66 NP0.514.60 -89 1.120.35 220
