Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit declines 88.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.76% to Rs 4.71 crore

Net profit of declined 88.91% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.76% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 220.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.51% to Rs 18.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

