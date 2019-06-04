Emergent Energy & Services consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 90620.00% to Rs 90.72 croreNet profit of Emergent Energy & Services rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90620.00% to Rs 90.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.71% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 84118.18% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales90.720.10 90620 92.640.11 84118 OPM %-1.46-90.00 --1.95-400.00 - PBDT0.500.18 178 0.950.44 116 PBT0.500.18 178 0.940.42 124 NP0.190.12 58 0.520.28 86
