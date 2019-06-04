Emergent Energy & Services consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 90620.00% to Rs 90.72 crore

Net profit of rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90620.00% to Rs 90.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.71% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 84118.18% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

90.720.1092.640.11-1.46-90.00-1.95-400.000.500.180.950.440.500.180.940.420.190.120.520.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)