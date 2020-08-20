Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.06 -67 OPM %-200.00-16.67 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
