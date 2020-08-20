Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.020.06-200.00-16.67-0.010-0.010-0.010

