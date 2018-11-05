JUST IN
Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore

Rama Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.150.09 67 OPM %-426.67-411.11 -PBDT0.01-0.36 LP PBT0-0.37 100 NP0-0.37 100

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

