Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rama Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
CIL Nova Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 25.49% in the March 2018 quarter
Board of Rama Steel Tubes approves change in registered office
-
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.15 croreRama Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.150.09 67 OPM %-426.67-411.11 -PBDT0.01-0.36 LP PBT0-0.37 100 NP0-0.37 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU