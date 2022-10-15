Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore

Net profit of Ramasigns Industries declined 47.37% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.7810.216.348.910.530.720.400.590.300.57

