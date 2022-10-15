Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramasigns Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Ramasigns Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.59% to Rs 6.78 croreNet profit of Ramasigns Industries declined 47.37% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.7810.21 -34 OPM %6.348.91 -PBDT0.530.72 -26 PBT0.400.59 -32 NP0.300.57 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU