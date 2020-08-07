Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 303.93 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 1.29% to Rs 61.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 303.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 321.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales303.93321.44 -5 OPM %20.2913.83 -PBDT59.9042.55 41 PBT51.7734.95 48 NP61.8361.04 1

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:37 IST

