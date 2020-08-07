Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 303.93 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 1.29% to Rs 61.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 303.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 321.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.303.93321.4420.2913.8359.9042.5551.7734.9561.8361.04

