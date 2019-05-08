Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 64.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 2266.98 crore

Net profit of rose 64.08% to Rs 48.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 2266.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1961.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.61% to Rs 139.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 8885.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7281.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2266.981961.078885.477281.965.561.264.993.6699.0114.51367.50265.3859.25-19.84211.81128.3448.4729.54139.1778.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)