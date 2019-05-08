Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 64.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 2266.98 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 64.08% to Rs 48.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 2266.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1961.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.61% to Rs 139.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 8885.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7281.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2266.981961.07 16 8885.477281.96 22 OPM %5.561.26 -4.993.66 - PBDT99.0114.51 582 367.50265.38 38 PBT59.25-19.84 LP 211.81128.34 65 NP48.4729.54 64 139.1778.80 77
