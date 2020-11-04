Ratnamani Metals slips after Q2 PAT skids 26% to Rs 57 cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes fell 1.44% to Rs 1,230.90 after consolidated net profit tanked 25.8% to Rs 56.72 crore on 5.5% decrease in net sales to Rs 576.89 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 35.7% to Rs 75.84 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 117.95 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter tanked 56.7% to Rs 18.01 crore as against Rs 41.67 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 3 November 2020.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

