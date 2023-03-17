Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2069.35, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% slide in NIFTY and a 12.24% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2069.35, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16980.75. The Sensex is at 57626.56, down 0.01%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 1.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5471.75, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10626 shares today, compared to the daily average of 56998 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)