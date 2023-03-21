RattanIndia's Revolt Motors appoints Pankaj Sharma as chief business officer

Sharma has earlier worked as India Head of Ola Electric with responsibilities including sales, service, distribution, customer experience and Go To Market for the company.

Pankaj Sharma is a veteran of auto industry in India with nearly three decades of experience having worked in leadership positions in top notch auto companies in two wheeler, four wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. He has an extensive experience in strategy, sales, marketing, servicing, customer experience, dealer development and digital transformation in automotive industry.

Sharma was national business head and member of management team at Royal Enfield in his earlier stint. He has also worked as National Head - Sales Operations at Volkswagen Group India, responsible for scaling up sales and dealer network for the company. He was the first Indian to reach Upper Management Cadre (OMK) at Volkswagen group.

Pankaj Sharma has held multiple leadership positions in Maruti Suzuki and was one of the youngest members to be promoted to management committee of Maruti Suzuki. Sharma started his career in auto industry with Tata Motors with stints in commercial vehicles sales.

Founded in 2017, Revolt Intellicorp offers electric motorcycles in India, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.

RattanIndia Enterprises is the growth platform of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses. The key businesses are electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).

On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises reported net loss of Rs 34.23 crore in Q3 December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in Q3 December 2021. Net sales surged to Rs 1152.80 crore in Q3 December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore in Q3 December 2021.

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises fell 0.66% to Rs 36.16 on Monday, 20 March 2023.

