Tata Tele to offer WhatsApp Business Platform with Smartflo cloud communication suite

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has announced the strategic expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with WhatsApp Business Platform. This is an advanced move in the digital era to offer an enhanced business communication experience, thus accelerating user engagement, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring impactful customer interactions.

WhatsApp Business Platform is an easy and trusted solution for businesses to better manage discussions and queries of customers around the globe. Its superior UX further enhances business communications, enabling seamless and impactful interactions in the way customers want to engage in today's business ecosystem.

Smartflo along with WhatsApp Business Platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience involving different channels and methods of connecting with customers and integrating them. It unifies the customer experience (CX) across different channels such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and phone calls, as a single-point system to optimize interaction experience collectively.

Smartflo makes business communication easy and rich, with a host of features such as: Single Customer View, Workflow Automation, AI-enabled Chatbot, Chat Interface, Advanced Analytics, Hyper-personalization, One-Click Integration and Easy to Integrate API Platform.

