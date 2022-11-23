TTML gains on expansion plans with WhatsApp

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML) rose 1.93% to Rs 100.20 after the company said that Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has announced the strategic expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with WhatsApp Business Platform.

The company said that this is an advanced move in the digital era to offer an enhanced business communication experience, thus accelerating user engagement, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring impactful customer interactions.

Smartflo makes business communication easy, with a host of features such as, single customer view, workflow automation, AI-enabled chatbot, chat interface, advanced analytics, hyper-personalization, one-click integration and easy to integrate API platform.

Smartflo along with WhatsApp Business Platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience involving different channels and methods of connecting with customers and integrating them. It unifies the customer experience (CX) across different channels such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and phone calls, as a single-point system to optimize interaction experience collectively.

WhatsApp Business Platform is an easy and trusted solution for businesses to better manage discussions and queries of customers around the globe. Its UX further enhances business communications, enabling seamless and impactful interactions in the way customers want to engage in today's business ecosystem.

TTBS, in its endeavor to transform digital experiences with technology, brings to the table, in-depth knowledge of enterprise customer needs and requirements, as well as trust and service assurance. This integration will help businesses map customer operational needs over multiple channels, while boosting customer experience with unified hyper-personalized interactions and multitouch attributions.

Vishal Rally, SVP & Head - Product, marketing and commercial at Tata Teleservices, said, We are excited to offer WhatsApp Business Platform though our Smartflo business suite, thereby, allowing businesses to adapt to new challenges and provide exceptional assistance to their customers on the messaging platform. Customers today, expect communication to be efficient, simple, and genuine, which is enabled by WhatsApp Business Platform. It connects our customers to their target audiences in the way they like to be assisted.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market serving enterprise customers. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, loT and marketing solutions, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of ICT services for businesses in India under the brand name TTBS.

TTML reported a net loss of Rs 287.49 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 313.63 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 3.3% year on year to Rs 277.66 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022.

