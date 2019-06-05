Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Niraj declined 58.06% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 5.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

