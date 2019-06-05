Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gallantt Ispat approves capacity expansion with investment of Rs 970 cr
Heera Ispat reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.51% in the December 2018 quarter
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 28.66% in the March 2019 quarter
Kanani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 58.06% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 5.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.451.42 2 5.966.56 -9 OPM %4.1422.54 -15.4418.29 - PBDT0.160.53 -70 1.151.58 -27 PBT0.070.45 -84 0.851.27 -33 NP0.130.31 -58 0.660.96 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU