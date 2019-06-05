JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 58.06% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 5.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.451.42 2 5.966.56 -9 OPM %4.1422.54 -15.4418.29 - PBDT0.160.53 -70 1.151.58 -27 PBT0.070.45 -84 0.851.27 -33 NP0.130.31 -58 0.660.96 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU