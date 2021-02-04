Reduction of import duty on copper scrap from 5% to 2.5% to boost recycling of copper in the country

Reduction of import duty on copper scrap from 5% to 2.5% announced in Union Budget 2021-22 to boost recycling of copper in the country. This will have social, environmental and economic benefits and also has employment generation potential. Recycling of metal improves the resource efficiency as there is no loss of property. It is economically viable, energy efficient and environment friendly. Metal produced today is scrap for tomorrow and thus again becomes a resource. Reduction in import duty on copper scrap will promote recycling in the country as the basic raw materials will become economical.
Economic benefits: By utilizing copper scrap, domestic companies can improve competitiveness and profitability. Recycling based innovations can also give industries an edge in the export market. New industries can be created in the recycling sector with focus on innovative design and manufacturing from recycled material. Reduced import dependence for critical minerals will help to improve country's trade balance and promote economic stability.
Social benefits: India's mineral rich areas are under dense forests and inhabited by indigenous communities. Extraction of minerals affects local communities. Recycling would put fewer burdens on the need of extraction of minerals thereby offsetting some of the risks arising out of social conflicts.
Environmental benefits: Extraction activities often result in ecological, degradation. Reduced extraction pressures due to adoption of recycling willhelp to contain ecological degradation and pollution associated with mining.
Employment Generation Potential: Recycling and adoption of related innovative methods may altogether give rise to the need of setting up of new industries that can contribute significantly to employment generation. Innovation in recycling process and manufacturing has the potential to create highly skilled jobs benefitting domestic industries and developing potential for export market. This may further prompt global companies to locate efficient design and/or manufacturing units here leading to increased skilled / unskilled labour demand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU