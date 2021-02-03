India Becomes Fastest Country To Reach 4 Million COVID-19 Vaccination Mark

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark. The country has achieved this feat in 18 days. As on 1st February, 2021, India was among the top five countries in terms of number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace.
India's fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well. 14 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These states are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. The country's active cases have declined further to 1,60,057 in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload of the country has fallen below 1.5% (1.49% presently) of the total cases.
