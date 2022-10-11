SIP Inflows In Mutual Funds Reach New High At Rs.12,976 Crore

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon rises on being declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 976-cr project
Garden Reach Shipbuilders hits record high; spurts over 24% in five days
Reach 3 Roads welcomes Croma, the mega electronic store
Prudent becomes 5th largest MF distributor in India
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
SIP inflows increased 2% month on month to a new all-time high of Rs 12,976 crore (US$ 1.57 billion). Despite the equities market decline and withdrawals from the debt market, the industry's assets under management (AUM) increased 0.87% month on month to Rs. 39.87 trillion (US$ 484.09 billion) in September.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU