SIP Inflows In Mutual Funds Reach New High At Rs.12,976 Crore

According to data issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), net inflows into equities mutual funds increased by 130% month on month (MoM) in September to Rs 14,100 crore (US$ 1.71 billion), after falling to a 10-month low of Rs. 6,100 crore (US$ 740.33 million) in August. Despite the fact that the market was in the red last month, with the Nifty 50 losing more than 3%, investors are flocking to equity plans.

SIP inflows increased 2% month on month to a new all-time high of Rs 12,976 crore (US$ 1.57 billion). Despite the equities market decline and withdrawals from the debt market, the industry's assets under management (AUM) increased 0.87% month on month to Rs. 39.87 trillion (US$ 484.09 billion) in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)