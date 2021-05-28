RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.35%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 216, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.25% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 82.06% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51391.11, up 0.54%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 13.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35095.05, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 216.85, up 2.26% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 79.25% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 82.06% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)