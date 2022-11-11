ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.60% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 17.32% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.60% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.2726.1327.0327.217.038.016.287.414.205.08

