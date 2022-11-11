ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.60% to Rs 21.27 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 17.32% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.60% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.2726.13 -19 OPM %27.0327.21 -PBDT7.038.01 -12 PBT6.287.41 -15 NP4.205.08 -17
