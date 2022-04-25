Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 116.33 points or 3.27% at 3442.67 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 5.02%), DLF Ltd (down 4.24%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.77%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.61%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 3.55%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.3%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.28%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.02%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.3%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.15 or 1.03% at 56608.

The Nifty 50 index was down 203.55 points or 1.19% at 16968.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 433.08 points or 1.48% at 28814.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 132.47 points or 1.53% at 8528.94.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2448 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

