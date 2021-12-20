Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 735.38 points or 3.83% at 18442.74 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.6%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.25%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.02%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.17%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 3.42%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.96%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.93%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.78%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.4%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1376.61 or 2.41% at 55635.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 434.4 points or 2.56% at 16550.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1014.45 points or 3.57% at 27440.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 336.91 points or 3.91% at 8280.88.

On BSE,586 shares were trading in green, 2816 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

