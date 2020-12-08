Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 24.26 points or 1.09% at 2257.35 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.19%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.51%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.42%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.93%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.83%), DLF Ltd (up 0.79%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.71 or 0.55% at 45674.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.7 points or 0.46% at 13417.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.95 points or 0.72% at 17668.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.82 points or 0.85% at 5918.03.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

