Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 80.46 points or 1.35% at 6060.39 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.99%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.55%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.42%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.13%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.51%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.94%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.93%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.79%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.71%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.06%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.48%), and Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.71 or 0.55% at 45674.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.7 points or 0.46% at 13417.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.95 points or 0.72% at 17668.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.82 points or 0.85% at 5918.03.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 635 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

