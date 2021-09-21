Cadila Healthcare subsidiary inks deal to sell two brands to Integrace

Zydus Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, entered into an agreement on Monday, 20 September 2021 with Integrace, the purchaser, to sell two brands viz. Mifegest and Cytolog.
The transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement subject to customary approvals. The purchaser is a part of the portfolio companies of private equity (PE) firm, True North.
Mifegest is an anti-progestational steroid class of drug used for medical termination of pregnancy while Cytolog tablet is a medicine used for medical abortion.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 35.2% rise in net profit to Rs 635.50 crore on 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,917.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare lost 0.43% to Rs 544 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU