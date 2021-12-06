Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 53.77 points or 1.39% at 3925.02 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 3.8%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.75%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.44%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.79%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.41%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.28%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.24%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.24%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 169.11 or 0.29% at 57527.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.25% at 17154.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 28429.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.17 points or 0.05% at 8768.61.

On BSE,1605 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

