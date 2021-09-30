Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 400.67 points or 0.98% at 41318.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.7%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.85%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.52%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.19%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.96%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.8%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.78%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.23%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.91 or 0.06% at 59447.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.1 points or 0.03% at 17716.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.74 points or 0.78% at 28144.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.6% at 8743.32.

On BSE,1873 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)