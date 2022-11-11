JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Trent reports Q2 PAT of Rs 93 crore

Metal shares edge higher
Business Standard

Information Technology shares gain

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 1109.85 points or 3.87% at 29768.61 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (up 5.42%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.8%),Mindtree Ltd (up 4.43%),Mphasis Ltd (up 4.23%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 4.16%), Wipro Ltd (up 4.11%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 4.03%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.97%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.95%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.84%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 1.58%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 948.86 or 1.57% at 61562.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 265.8 points or 1.47% at 18294.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.07 points or 0.51% at 29035.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.24 points or 0.55% at 9056.42.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 792 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU