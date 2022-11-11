Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 1109.85 points or 3.87% at 29768.61 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (up 5.42%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.8%),Mindtree Ltd (up 4.43%),Mphasis Ltd (up 4.23%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 4.16%), Wipro Ltd (up 4.11%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 4.03%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.97%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.95%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.84%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 1.58%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 948.86 or 1.57% at 61562.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 265.8 points or 1.47% at 18294.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.07 points or 0.51% at 29035.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.24 points or 0.55% at 9056.42.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 792 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

