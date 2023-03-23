Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 12.41 points or 0.39% at 3137.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 3.36%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.03%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.92%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.45%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.4%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.36%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 84.77 or 0.15% at 58299.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.8 points or 0.13% at 17174.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.73 points or 0.15% at 27221.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.55 points or 0.11% at 8557.88.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

