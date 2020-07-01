Vivo Bio Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 14.36 croreNet Loss of Vivo Bio Tech reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.33% to Rs 4.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 55.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3613.77 4 55.3555.83 -1 OPM %8.5718.45 -22.5323.82 - PBDT0.461.90 -76 9.4310.66 -12 PBT-0.730.64 PL 4.255.61 -24 NP-0.41-2.98 86 4.442.25 97
