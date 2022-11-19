JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KPI Green gets commissioning certificate from GEDA for 5.40 MWdc solar project
Business Standard

Spacenet Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1290.12% to Rs 57.69 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 436.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1290.12% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.694.15 1290 OPM %0.802.41 -PBDT0.530.14 279 PBT0.480.12 300 NP0.590.11 436

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU