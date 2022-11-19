Spacenet Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1290.12% to Rs 57.69 croreNet profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 436.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1290.12% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.694.15 1290 OPM %0.802.41 -PBDT0.530.14 279 PBT0.480.12 300 NP0.590.11 436
