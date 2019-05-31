Regency Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 172.73% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Regency Investments declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 172.73% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.22% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 242.19% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.600.22 173 2.190.64 242 OPM %61.6740.91 -60.2764.06 - PBDT0.040.07 -43 0.510.31 65 PBT0.040.07 -43 0.510.31 65 NP0.030.05 -40 0.380.23 65

