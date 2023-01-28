Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 381.68% to Rs 6.31 croreNet Loss of Regis Industries reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 381.68% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.311.31 382 OPM %-3.96-1.53 -PBDT-0.25-0.02 -1150 PBT-0.25-0.02 -1150 NP-0.25-0.02 -1150
