Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhartiya International Ltd, Jiya Eco-Products Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2019.

Bhartiya International Ltd, Jiya Eco-Products Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2019.

crashed 8.91% to Rs 45.5 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1488 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.05% to Rs 240. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4553 shares in the past one month.

lost 7.82% to Rs 53.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

slipped 7.71% to Rs 98.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31158 shares in the past one month.

shed 7.38% to Rs 64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 601 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)