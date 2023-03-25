Reliance Industries appoints Srikanth Venkatachari as CFO

Reliance Industries (RIL) said on Friday that its board has designated Srikanth Venkatachari, joint chief financial officer as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 June 2023.

The current CFO, Alok Agarwal will assume a new role as senior advisor to the chairman and managing director of the company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from 1 June 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service.

Alok Agarwal was appointed as CFO of the company in 2005. He was an accomplished finance professional.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of RIL declined 2.8% to Rs 15,792 crore on 17.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,17,164 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

The scrip declined 1.96% to Rs 2,203.50 on Friday, 24 March 2023.

