Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2020.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2020.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup lost 6.92% to Rs 1198.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd tumbled 5.11% to Rs 140.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd crashed 5.11% to Rs 22.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd dropped 5.03% to Rs 122.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 745.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53363 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)