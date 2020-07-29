Volumes jump at Esab India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Westlife Development Ltd counter
Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Westlife Development launches contactless delivery for McDonald's
Heritage Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 210.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Heritage Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 36617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2693 shares
Repco Home Finance Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2020.
Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 36617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2693 shares. The stock increased 5.37% to Rs.1,406.30. Volumes stood at 1352 shares in the last session.
Repco Home Finance Ltd notched up volume of 11.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.97% to Rs.153.10. Volumes stood at 95928 shares in the last session.
Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 20.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.363.40. Volumes stood at 3.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Heritage Foods Ltd notched up volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.278.95. Volumes stood at 30490 shares in the last session.
Adani Gas Ltd recorded volume of 43.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.156.00. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU