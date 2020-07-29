Volumes jump at Esab India Ltd counter

Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 36617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2693 shares

Repco Home Finance Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2020.

Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 36617 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2693 shares. The stock increased 5.37% to Rs.1,406.30. Volumes stood at 1352 shares in the last session.

Repco Home Finance Ltd notched up volume of 11.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.97% to Rs.153.10. Volumes stood at 95928 shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 20.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.363.40. Volumes stood at 3.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd notched up volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.278.95. Volumes stood at 30490 shares in the last session.

Adani Gas Ltd recorded volume of 43.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.156.00. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.

