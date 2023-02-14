JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 59.88% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales605.00649.80 -7 OPM %9.7311.87 -PBDT49.3466.79 -26 PBT24.2248.80 -50 NP17.5543.74 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU