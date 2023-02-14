Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 59.88% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.605.00649.809.7311.8749.3466.7924.2248.8017.5543.74

