Reserve Money Expands By 6.20% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.8% on the week to stand at Rs 27.01 lakh crore as on October 9th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also edged up 0.10% on the week to Rs 32.17 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.3% on a year ago basis compared to 13.80% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 10.40% so far while the reserve money has grown by 6.20%.

