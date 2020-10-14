Wholesale Food Price Inflation Jumps Near 7%

The annual rate of inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 1.32% (provisional) for the month of September, 2020 (over September, 2019) as compared to 0.33% during the corresponding month of the previous year. The wholesale price-based inflation stood at 0.16% in August.

The Primary articles index increased by 2.73% to 150.3 (provisional) in September, 2020 from 146.3 (provisional) for the month of August, 2020. Prices of Food Articles (3.70%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (1.41%) and Minerals (0.12%) increased as compared to August, 2020. Prices of Non-food Articles (-0.94%) declined as compared to August, 2020.

The Fuel and power index declined by (-0.44%) to 91.0 (provisional) in September, 2020 from 91.4 (provisional) for the month of August, 2020. Prices of Mineral Oils (-0.64%) declined as compared to August, 2020. Prices of coal and electricity remain unchanged.

The manufactured products index increased by (0.42%) to 119.8 (provisional) in September, 2020 from 119.3 (provisional) for the month of August, 2020. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 15 groups have witnessed increase in prices.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 153.3 in August, 2020 to 157.6 in September, 2020. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 4.07% in August, 2020 to 6.92% in September, 2020.

