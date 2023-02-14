Retail inflation hits three month high

Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. Food price inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, rose to 5.94% in January from 4.19% in December.
