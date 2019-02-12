Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 31.29% in the September 2018 quarter
Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the September 2018 quarter
Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the December 2018 quarter
N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 334.54 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 18.30% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 334.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 303.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales334.54303.38 10 OPM %10.9010.19 -PBDT35.6432.55 9 PBT21.1519.15 10 NP10.8913.33 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU