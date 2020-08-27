Riga Sugar Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.68% to Rs 43.14 crore

Net Loss of Riga Sugar Company reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 46.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 153.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

43.1444.79153.13154.87-8.760.33-5.24-17.38-1.87-0.99-18.89-41.52-3.42-2.37-24.10-46.43-3.42-2.37-24.10-46.43

