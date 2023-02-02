Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 0.90 croreNet Loss of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.901.01 -11 OPM %-62.22-46.53 -PBDT-0.56-0.55 -2 PBT-0.63-0.61 -3 NP-0.38-0.63 40
