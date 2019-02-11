Rolcon Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 9.50 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.508.83 8 OPM %5.581.93 -PBDT0.580.21 176 PBT0.37-0.02 LP NP0.17-0.01 LP
