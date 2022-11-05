Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 425.44 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech declined 8.81% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 425.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 384.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales425.44384.52 11 OPM %13.2911.84 -PBDT49.2646.00 7 PBT33.6235.81 -6 NP23.9226.23 -9

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:10 IST

