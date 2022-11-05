Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 8.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 425.44 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech declined 8.81% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 425.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 384.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.425.44384.5213.2911.8449.2646.0033.6235.8123.9226.23

