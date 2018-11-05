JUST IN
RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 65.77% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 90.50 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 65.77% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 90.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales90.5089.51 1 OPM %8.7313.52 -PBDT6.9111.08 -38 PBT3.107.50 -59 NP2.166.31 -66

