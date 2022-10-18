JUST IN
Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 137.95 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 784.12% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 137.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales137.95100.23 38 OPM %31.5513.00 -PBDT59.7619.56 206 PBT43.9811.58 280 NP31.743.59 784

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:07 IST

