Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 137.95 croreNet profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 784.12% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 137.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales137.95100.23 38 OPM %31.5513.00 -PBDT59.7619.56 206 PBT43.9811.58 280 NP31.743.59 784
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU