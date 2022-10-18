Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 137.95 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 784.12% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 137.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.137.95100.2331.5513.0059.7619.5643.9811.5831.743.59

