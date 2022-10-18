Shrem InvIT reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 673.35% to Rs 129.69 crore

Net loss of Shrem InvIT reported to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 673.35% to Rs 129.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.129.6916.7779.60-15.6854.6223.4054.6223.40-42.5223.40

