RPP Infra board to consider rights issue

RPP Infra Projects said its board will meet on 17 February 2021, to consider raising funds by issuing equity shares on rights basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 February 2021. Shares of RPP Infra Projects fell 1.69% to settle at Rs 69.70 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 75.85 on 11 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.25 on 17 March 2020.

RPP Infra Projects is one of India's fastest growing niche infrastructure players.

